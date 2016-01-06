Major lines for major lottery jackpot

A cluster of stores in Georgetown right next to the Alabama state line were especially busy Wednesday evening.

People across the country lined up to get lottery tickets before the numbers were drawn for the more than $500 million dollar jackpot.

Did you take your chances with the Powerball Wednesday night?

Millions of people around the country did, with the estimated jackpot over $500 million.

They were packed with people driving across Lake George since lottery tickets aren't available in Alabama.

"It's like crazy. People are coming from across the river like crazy," said Sunoco Manager Sam Patel.

"When the numbers go up, we come over here and get them, but when the numbers are low, we usually don't because we live so far away from here, but $500 million, you can't turn that down," said Alabama resident Cathy Curtis.

Wednesday's jackpot was the 6th largest in US history.

The Powerball numbers for the large jackpot on Wednesday were 47, 2, 63, 62, 11 and the Powerball was 17.

