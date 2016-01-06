Lee Co. home to new disaster equipment - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. home to new disaster equipment

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

A new disaster trailer will help Lee County emergency teams save lives in a major trauma situation.

The trailer will hold a large amount of lifesaving equipment.

The County is using a 21-thousand dollar grant to buy the trailer, along with an additional power stretcher.

The money to pay for the equipment was given to the county by the Georgia Trauma Network Commission.

