After the Flood, Lee Co. recovers

Lee County officials will meet with National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration next week about changing the flood event levels along the Muckalee.



According to the official gauge on the creek, the Muckalee didn't flood Christmas weekend, but people who live along the creek tell a different story.



The Muckalee and Kinchafoonee Creeks continue to recede. Crews continue to remove sand and debris from roads.

Although the flooding was worst along streets including Creekside Drive and Kinchafoonee Creek Road, some of the most difficult sediment cleanup is elsewhere.

"A bunch of the dirt roads in the area that really didn't make the news as much got the worst as far as the sediment so our motor rotor crews will be out working for several more weeks to get the roads back to the way they were before," said Matthew Inman, Lee County Public Works Director.



Sand and silt also clogged up pipes and ditches, and crews are continuing to remove the sand. All roads are open in Lee County and paved roads have been repaired.



The flood warning for the Flint River in Dougherty County is no longer in effect.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.