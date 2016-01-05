Knights sweep Eagles in region play

Deerfield-Windsor earned a pair of big region wins Tuesday night at home, holding off Terrell Academy.
DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 56, TERRELL ACADEMY 41 (Boys)
The Knights failed to score for the first 5:30 minutes of the game, but bounced back enough to earn a double digit win.
For all the offensive struggles the team had, DWS still held the Eagles to just 41 points.
The win pushes Deerfield to 8-1 on the season.
DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 55, TERRELL ACADEMY 47
The Lady Knights trailed by four at half, but rallied back to pick up the home win.
Emilee Foy cut the Eagles' lead to 27-23 with a three-pointer just before halftime. That gave DWS some momentum coming out for the second quarter.
The win helps Deerfield improve to 4-6 on the season.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.