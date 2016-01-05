Knights sweep Eagles in region play

Deerfield-Windsor earned a pair of big region wins Tuesday night at home, holding off Terrell Academy.

DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 56, TERRELL ACADEMY 41 (Boys)

The Knights failed to score for the first 5:30 minutes of the game, but bounced back enough to earn a double digit win.

For all the offensive struggles the team had, DWS still held the Eagles to just 41 points.

The win pushes Deerfield to 8-1 on the season.

DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 55, TERRELL ACADEMY 47

The Lady Knights trailed by four at half, but rallied back to pick up the home win.

Emilee Foy cut the Eagles' lead to 27-23 with a three-pointer just before halftime. That gave DWS some momentum coming out for the second quarter.

The win helps Deerfield improve to 4-6 on the season.

