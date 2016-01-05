Young Trojans eye experience, area duals title

South Georgia wrestling teams are preparing for the biggest meet of the year to date: the area duals happening later this week.

The Dougherty Trojans are one of those teams.

The Trojans hit the mats Tuesday prior to Friday's Area 1-AAAA duals at Cairo.

Head coach Ben Johnson says his young team is inexperienced, but talented. And most of all, he says they're hungry.

"Everybody on this team is basically beginners, first year wrestlers. We've already won the city championship and we're looking for more," Johnson says. "I would love to go to the state tournament. This year is really just a learning year. I want them to experience tough competition and be successful."

But youth will not be a crutch for the Trojans.

Johnson adds the team's goals are still sky high.

"The goal is to win every match. We want to win every match. We love to win. We want to keep winning," he says. "We just want to be successful and I want to take my kids as far as I can take them."

The Trojans have one final match before Friday's duals. Dougherty faces Pelham and Monroe Wednesday at Monroe.

