Dean, Gillespie leaving Titletown for Statesboro

Valdosta State head coach David Dean and Valdosta High School head coach Rance Gillespie will be joining the staff at Georgia Southern.

The duo will be named co-offensive coordinators. Dean will also serve as the Eagles' WR coach.

Dean has been the Blazers' head coach since 2007 and led the program to a pair of national titles in 2007 and 2012. Dean is the program's winningest head coach with 79 wins in his nine seasons.

"I've been coaching for 28 years, and 20 of those were spent at Valdosta State," said Dean in a statement released Wednesday morning. "This is a special place, and the decision to leave was a very very difficult one. Valdosta has a great community, and that's something I'm going to miss greatly."

Under Dean, Valdosta State reached the NCAA playoffs six times, and Dean was named the AFCA Division II Coach of the Year twice.

"I've had an opportunity to coach a lot of great players and coach alongside a lot of great coaches that have come through here and gone on to the next level in Division I and the NFL," added Dean in his statement. "It's been a great, positive experience, and I can't say enough about the kids I've had a chance to coach and the coaches I've worked with. As I said before, Valdosta State is a special place, and it always will be. I know this program will continue to roll and do well in the years to come."

It will be a return to Statesboro for Gillespie who previously served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator from 2007-2009. He was named the Wildcats' head coach in 2010, and 49-20 in his six seasons. The Wildcats reached the state playoffs in each of Gillespie's seasons, including a quarterfinal berth in 2010.

Tifton native Tyson Summers was named the Georgia Southern head coach on December 20.

