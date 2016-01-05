City takes on urban blight

Albany's City Manager is putting together a community team to address blighted properties. Some of the properties have been vacant since the 1994 flood.



Buildings, vacant homes, and trashed properties are eyesores and are the cause of frequent complaints to city leaders.



City Manager Sharon Subadan says she is creating a team of police, code enforcement, lawyers and Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful to "Fight Albany Blight."



"I have observed and we know there are areas where there have been boarded up properties that are contributing to blight and crime, deteriorating property values, and quality of life."



Subadan has experience with a similar program prior to becoming Albany's City Manager, that she says worked well. She says there are many practical steps the city can take to fight blight.



This is a priority project for her this quarter, but she says it will be ongoing and will require the support of the city commission.

