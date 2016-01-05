Flooding doesn't keep students from class

Bus route changes can be found on the school system website.

Transportation will be provided to Lee Co. students displaced by flooding.

Over the past week Lee County has seen quite a bit of flooding but that won't be an excuse for students to miss school.

Classes in Lee County start back Tuesday, January 5th and school officials are making sure students can get to class despite the recent flooding.

A few bus route changes were put in place to avoid roads that are still experiencing some flooding. Transportation officials posted those route changes and times on their website.

Even though waters are receding some families have been displaced due to flood damage. Lee County Schools superintendent, Dr. Jason Miller, says those students will also be provided with transportation to class.

"We're going to do whatever we can to help our students make sure that they can get to school and their education not be interrupted," urges Dr. Miller.

Transportation will be provided to students who have been displaced even if they are temporarily living outside the county or school district.

"Even if they temporarily have to live outside of our school zone in another county we will allow them to continue with their education here in Lee County," Dr. Miller explains.

Dr. Miller says the main goal is to ensure the schools are still providing all students with the proper education.

"We're going to work with our families and make sure we provide the education that they expect," says Dr. Miller, "We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to support those families and those students who have been displaced."

If you have been displaced by the flooding and need transportation to Lee County Schools contact the central office, transportation office, or your child's school.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.