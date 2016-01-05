Golden Rams, Lady Rams blown out at home

Monday was not a good day for the Albany State basketball teams. Both were blown out at home by conference foe Kentucky State by a combined 53 points.

KENTUCKY STATE 100, ALBANY STATE 79 (MEN)

The Golden Rams dropped their 11th straight game Monday as the Thorobreds cracked triple digits.

Kentucky St. led by just six at half, but pulled away quickly thanks to their success driving off the dribble.

"We couldn't stop their guards from penetrating," head coach Michael Moore says. "Just beating our guards off the dribble. We had a hard time with their small lineup and their quickness."

Dorian Jordan made a living getting to the paint for KSU, scoring 17 points and dishing eight assists.

Jordan Floyd had 21 points to lead ASU, while Devontay Ward added 20 points and six rebounds.

Moore says the offense must get better if the Rams want to compete.

"We just can't score. We're just entirely too young," Moore says. "The basketball rules have changed for offensive players. You're not going to win games with defensive stops. You're going to have to score, and that's the way the NCAA rules committee wants it. They want games like this, in the 100s, so we just basically have to score with people nowadays."

Despite the long losing streak, Moore is trying to stay positive about his young team moving forward.

"I'm looking for growth individually first, then as a team," he says. "As I keep getting each individual to get better, each and every day, then the team is going to get better. That's what we're going to continue to do, get in the gym, and just keep working."

Albany State falls to 1-11 and 0-4 in SIAC play. The Golden Rams will try to snap the losing skid Thursday night at Lane.

KENTUCKY STATE 80, ALBANY STATE 48 (WOMEN)

After opening 2016 with a win, the Lady Rams fell flat Monday.

Albany State trailed Kentucky State for over 38 minutes, and led the game for just 21 seconds.

"I didn't see anything I liked today. Nothing. Nothing at all," says head coach Robert Skinner. "We never got into the game. Nobody on our team got into any kind of offense or defense, so that's what you get sometimes."

The Lady Rams trailed by 10 at half, but were outscored 44-19 over the final two quarters.

Albany St. shot under 28% and turned the ball over 23 times in the loss.

"I think this really goes a lot deeper than just this game," Skinner says. "I don't know what it is. I know that we have to correct it by Thursday."

Kyasha Wilson led Albany State with 13 points. She was the only Lady Ram in double figures in scoring. Tip Holston added seven points and seven rebounds in the losing effort.

Logan Powell had 21 points on 9-10 shooting to lead the Thorobreds.

Albany State falls to 3-9 overall and 3-1 in SIAC play.

The Lady Rams travel to Lane Thursday.

