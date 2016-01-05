Bainbridge's Pierce named Sophomore All-American

A star was born in Bainbridge this season.
Now that star is gaining some national publicity.
Bainbridge RB Dameon Pierce has been named a first team sophomore All-American by MaxPreps after his tremendous 2015 campaign.
Pierce rushed for 2060 yards and 33 touchdowns while leading the Bearcats to a perfect regular season and a state semifinal berth. He had over 2400 all-purpose yards, and a state-best 34 total TDs.
For the full list, go to http://www.maxpreps.com/news/vDYSr0vPL0SWceThy4aJYw/maxpreps-2015-football-sophomore-all-american-team.
