City officials tour Albany for flood damages

The Flint River has spilled over the banks in Albany, though no water has been reported inside homes within the city limits. City crews are monitoring the water levels in neighborhoods along the Flint.

Emergency officials said they are keeping a close watch on the water levels in case there is a need to notify residents of an evacuation.

"A 32 foot river is up to the curb level, some areas it is up to the driveway," said Phil Roberson. "With the current data we don't think the water will get in the houses, it will get in a few of the yards."

Public safety crews from the city and county, along with Roberson, are touring flood-prone areas every couple of hours around the clock.

Roberson says residents are worried and emergency officials want to be sure to help quell people's fears by keeping a strong presence in these areas.

Officials are also ready to physically notify people if evacuation is required, which is not expected to occur.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.