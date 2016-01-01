Muckafoonee area continues to experience minor flooding

Although there have been no reports of major flooding within the city limits of Albany, there has still been some minor flooding in the county.

A neighborhood on Crusoe Village Lane off Philema Road had water reach homes earlier in the week.

Late Friday afternoon, the water started to recede.

The area of the neighborhood is along Lake Worth. Nearby, the Kinchafoonee and the Muckalee Creeks meet with the Flint. The portion of the creeks where the Kinchafoonee and the Muckalee meet is sometimes referred to as the Muckafoonee.

