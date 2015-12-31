TRAFFIC ALERT: Officials warn that flood waters are impacting driving conditions

Dougherty County Emergency Management officials warn citizens to use extreme caution when driving the roads on New Year's Eve.

The ongoing rain is creating a great deal of standing water. Because the rivers and the creeks are full, the rainwater has no where to drain to in some cases, and can make the roads dangerous for drivers.

EMA Director Ron Rowe says that the public information telephone lines are open at the Emergency Operations Center all night, and people can call with questions about conditions anytime. The numbers are (229) 483-6226 or (229) 483-6227.

Officials are driving neighborhoods to check for standing water and are monitoring the river height to make sure the rain water doesn't have a significant impact.

