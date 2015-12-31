Most Wanted: Demetrius Marquez Davis

Albany Police are searching for a suspected armed robber.

Take a look at Demetrius Marquez Davis.

Police say on November 24th, Kayla Daniels was going to sell her cellphone to Davis when he pointed a rifle at her and stole the phone.

He then went through her vehicle and stole cash and two laptops out of the trunk, police said.

Davis is 5'11, 191 pounds. His last known is in the 2700 block of Yorktown Avenue.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If know where call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

