Fire Weather Forecast for April 2-3,, 2017

KBDI at Camilla on 2017-04-02 is 455(High)

KBDI at Americus on 2017-04-02 is 327(Moderate)

KBDI at Cook on 2017-04-02 is 348(Moderate)

KBDI at Byromville on 2017-04-02 is 329(Moderate)



Fire Danger Class Day at Camilla on 2017-04-02 is 3 (High)

Fire Danger Class Day at Americus on 2017-04-02 is 3 (High)

Fire Danger Class Day at Cook on 2017-04-02 is 3-(High)

Fire Danger Class Day at Byromville on 2017-04-02 is 2 (Moderate)





KBDI at Camilla on 2017-04-03 is 361(Moderate)

KBDI at Americus on 2017-04-03 is 143(Low)

KBDI at Cook on 2017-04-03 is 305(Moderate)

KBDI at Byromville on 2017-04-03 is 145(Low)



Forecast Fire Danger Class Day at Camilla on 2017-04-03 is 2 (Moderate)

Forecast Fire Danger Class Day at Americus on 2017-04-03 is 2 (Moderate)

Forecast Fire Danger Class Day at Cook on 2017-04-03 is 3-(High)

Forecast Fire Danger Class Day at Byromville on 2017-04-03 is 2 (Moderate)









From GFC Wx Office





