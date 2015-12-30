Fire Weather Forecast for April 2-3,, 2017
KBDI at Camilla on 2017-04-02 is 455(High)
KBDI at Americus on 2017-04-02 is 327(Moderate)
KBDI at Cook on 2017-04-02 is 348(Moderate)
KBDI at Byromville on 2017-04-02 is 329(Moderate)
Fire Danger Class Day at Camilla on 2017-04-02 is 3 (High)
Fire Danger Class Day at Americus on 2017-04-02 is 3 (High)
Fire Danger Class Day at Cook on 2017-04-02 is 3-(High)
Fire Danger Class Day at Byromville on 2017-04-02 is 2 (Moderate)
KBDI at Camilla on 2017-04-03 is 361(Moderate)
KBDI at Americus on 2017-04-03 is 143(Low)
KBDI at Cook on 2017-04-03 is 305(Moderate)
KBDI at Byromville on 2017-04-03 is 145(Low)
Forecast Fire Danger Class Day at Camilla on 2017-04-03 is 2 (Moderate)
Forecast Fire Danger Class Day at Americus on 2017-04-03 is 2 (Moderate)
Forecast Fire Danger Class Day at Cook on 2017-04-03 is 3-(High)
Forecast Fire Danger Class Day at Byromville on 2017-04-03 is 2 (Moderate)
From GFC Wx Office
