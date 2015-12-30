Lee Co. health officials urge treatment of flooded wells

Wells contaminated by flood waters must be treated before they are safe for people to drink and cook from.

Many homes impacted by flood waters have wells, as we found driving along the Kinchafoonee Creek area.

Health officials are asking homeowners to take some easy steps to make sure their drinking water is safe.

"Allow the waters to recede away from the well and have your well chlorinated which you can do yourself or a well driller will do it for them," said Lee County Environmental Health Manager Ken Collins.

Taking a shower from your well is okay before treatment, but cooking is not recommended unless you are boiling the water.

