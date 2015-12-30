Popular DWS Director forced out, hundreds sign petition to keep her

Hundreds in the Albany area are sounding off after news that Deerfield-Windsor's Lower School Director will be leaving at the end of the school year.

Just before Christmas, a statement was released saying Cary Stoudenmire will be leaving her role on June 30th, 2016.

Stoudenmire started teaching at Deerfield in 1997, and stepped up as the Lower School Director in 2008.

A petition was created on the website, change.org urging leaders to reverse their decision.

Supporters said Wednesday that Stoudenmire's contract with the school was not being renewed.

As Wednesday afternoon, there were 475 signatures.

The school stated it will be starting it's search immediately for a new Lower School Director.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.