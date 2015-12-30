Cabins in Baker Co. flooded by Flint River

The Rocky Bend Flint River Retreat in Baker County is threatened by flood waters.

The Flint River is currently at 29 feet, but is not expected to crest at 35 feet until Monday.

Water has not been this high at Rocky Bend since 2009 when water levels reached 32 feet.

Since 2009, the owner has built his cabins above the 32 foot mark, but he knows they might still receive damage.

"Well you don't really prevent it you just kinda prepare for it," said Kenneth Deese owner of Rocky Bend. "We listen to our local forecast and when they tell us the river is going to come up we believe in the system so we have moved everything out."

Despite the flooding, there are still campsites available at Rocky Bend.

