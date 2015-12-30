Editorial: Thank you to public safety personnel - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Editorial: Thank you to public safety personnel

We would like to thank all of the public safety personnel in Southwest Georgia who were pressed into duty because of flooding during the Christmas holiday weekend.

We especially want to salute everyone in Lee and Dougherty Counties who were called away from their families.

These brave men and women have been working selflessly going into dangerous flood waters to rescue those who are trapped, to assess the damage and to protect evacuated homes from thieves.

Their work will not be finished until the waters have receded but we did want to acknowledge the sacrifices they've made to protect all of us.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

