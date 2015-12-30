Lee commissioners call emergency flood meeting

The Lee County Commission is meeting to make some immediate decisions in support of flood recovery efforts.

On the table is time and a half pay for county employees who worked during the flood on Christmas Day and the two following days.

They will vote on waiving multiple fees for residents affected by the flood including Building Inspection permit fees and garbage fees.

Also under discussion is paying for the road damage to Kinchafoonee Creek Road, Uncle Jimmy's Lane and Creekside Drive.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.