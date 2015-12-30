Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 29, 2015:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 67, North Mecklenburgh (NC) 64
Thomasville 64, Valdosta 48
Worth Co. 59, Lee Co. 56
Coffee 58, Brooks Co. 49
Crisp Co. 62, Early Co. 61
Thomas Co. Central 48, Lanier Co. 42
Boyd Anderson (FL) 66, Seminole Co. 52
Turner Co. 70, Fitzgerald 64
Clinch Co. 69, Wheeler Co. 54
GIRLS:
Tift Co. 47, Lee Co. 30
Brunswick 46, Colquitt Co. 32
Leon (FL) 52, Valdosta 41
Bainbridge 52, Coffee 39
Albany 48, Lanier Co. 31
Thomas Co. Central 55, Early Co. 45
Pelham 70, Whale Branch (SC) 7
Turner Co. 58, Fitzgerald 52
Thomasville 42, Seminole Co. 28
Wheeler Co. 63, Clinch Co. 39
