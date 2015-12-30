Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 29, 2015:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 67, North Mecklenburgh (NC) 64

Thomasville 64, Valdosta 48

Worth Co. 59, Lee Co. 56

Coffee 58, Brooks Co. 49

Crisp Co. 62, Early Co. 61

Thomas Co. Central 48, Lanier Co. 42

Boyd Anderson (FL) 66, Seminole Co. 52

Turner Co. 70, Fitzgerald 64

Clinch Co. 69, Wheeler Co. 54

GIRLS:

Tift Co. 47, Lee Co. 30

Brunswick 46, Colquitt Co. 32

Leon (FL) 52, Valdosta 41

Bainbridge 52, Coffee 39

Albany 48, Lanier Co. 31

Thomas Co. Central 55, Early Co. 45

Pelham 70, Whale Branch (SC) 7

Turner Co. 58, Fitzgerald 52

Thomasville 42, Seminole Co. 28

Wheeler Co. 63, Clinch Co. 39

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly