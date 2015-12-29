Seminoles not taking Houston lightly

Florida State is back where they often have been under Jimbo Fisher: in a top-tier bowl.

The Seminoles will play in their fourth straight New Year's Six or BCS bowl when they battle Houston in the Peach Bowl Thursday. They are one of only two teams that can stake that claim.

When FSU takes the field at the Georgia Dome on New Year's Eve, they know a blue blood program won't be on the other side of the field.

True, Houston is not the perennial power that moves the needle.

But the Cougars are 12-1 and a very good football team.

Houston is the American Conference champion and defeated Louisville and Vanderbilt this season.

While they may not be the typical name you find in these New Year's Six bowls, the Seminoles aren't going to be fooled into taking the Cougars lightly.

"Houston is 12-1 and they've played a tremendous season. I think everybody on our team respects the heck out of them," says QB Sean Maguire. "I think going forward our team has the right mindset. I don't think you can get caught up in it because that's the wrong way to look at a team."

Florida State and Houston kick off in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Thursday at noon. You can see the game on ESPN.

