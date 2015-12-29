Body found in Lee County

A body has been found on Chokee Plantation in Lee County.

Investigators are working to confirm whether it is an elderly woman who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Officials said 88-year-old Florida Mae Price wandered away from her home on the 300 block of North Philema Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. She suffers from dementia.

The body was discovered by a plantation employee around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in a holding pond.

Neighbors and family members have been searching the area since Thursday for Ms. Price.

"I have been knowing her since I was a little boy," said neighbor and friend Billy King. "And she helps all out here and is one of the sweetest ladies you would want to meet."

The body was located in an area of Chokee Plantation down the block and across the street from Price's home.

Family members are grateful for the outpouring of concern and help.

An autopsy at the state crime lab will confirm the identification of the body.

