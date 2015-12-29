Lee Co. won't allow unlicensed contractors

As people in Lee County work to repair homes damaged by flood waters, officials are warning residents to be careful when selecting a contractor.

The Lee County Code Enforcement officer says they will issue stop work citations to unlicensed contractors and even make arrests.

"They normally don't follow the code. If they don't take the time to get a business license and a permit they are probably not going to follow the building code and we are not going to have our citizens ripped offs" said Lee County Code Enforcer Jim Wright.

Wright says they have seen problems in the past with unlicensed contractors preying on flood victims in Lee County.

