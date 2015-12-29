Lee curfew still active

There is still a curfew for flooded neighborhoods in Lee County. The curfew was issued Saturday, and will remain in effect for at least one more day.



"Yes, we are going to hold the curfew one more night at 6:00PM. Unless you live in that area, we will let you in, as long as you show your ID," said Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals.

Several roads in the Kinchafoonee Creek Road area are still underwater. And if they are not underwater, there is damage which makes the roads dangerous to drive on, especially at night.

Sheriff Rachals asks that people continue to refrain from driving in the neighborhoods, unless you are a resident.

