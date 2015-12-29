Garbage fees waived for Lee County flood victims

Lee County officials are waiving the fee for people who need to dump furniture and appliances damaged by the flood water.

Residents can bring these items to the Lee County dump on U.S. 32 next to Public Works. The tipping fee is being waived for residents only, not contractors.

Although they can't accept household garbage, public works officials hope that people will get these items to the dump and off their front yards, in case the creeks flood again.

"We don't want that because if the river rises again or we have other problems the debris will go in the river and we are trying to prevent that," said Lee County Public Works Director Mike Sistrunck. "We much rather bring it to the landfill for us please."

Public Works officials are still concerned that the Kinchafoonee Creek could rise again, and urge people not to leave debris in their front yards, which could wash into the roads and other areas in the event of another flood.

