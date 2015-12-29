Monday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from December 28, 2015:
BOYS:
Valdosta 72, Worth Co. 62
Thomasville 70, Lee Co. 41
Seminole Co. 52, Coffee 48
Crisp Co. 61, Fitzgerald 53
Clinch Co. 68, Thomas Co. Central 59
Boyd Anderson (FL) 55, Brooks Co. 30
Early Co. 87, Turner Co. 80
Wheeler Co. 67, Lanier Co. 45
GIRLS:
Tift Co. 52, Seminole Co. 31
Lee Co. 35, Thomasville 30
Colquitt Co. 60, South Gwinnett 39
Newton 71, Valdosta 47
Coffee 50, Brooks Co. 42
Leon (FL) 80, Crisp Co. 28
Eastside 43, Dougherty 29
Clinch Co. 40, Albany 39
Fitzgerald 75, Thomas Co. Central 35
Pelham 61, Rickards (FL) 40
Turner Co. 63, Early Co. 53
Wheeler Co. 60, Lanier Co. 19
