Monday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from December 28, 2015:

BOYS:

Valdosta 72, Worth Co. 62

Thomasville 70, Lee Co. 41

Seminole Co. 52, Coffee 48

Crisp Co. 61, Fitzgerald 53

Clinch Co. 68, Thomas Co. Central 59

Boyd Anderson (FL) 55, Brooks Co. 30

Early Co. 87, Turner Co. 80

Wheeler Co. 67, Lanier Co. 45

GIRLS:

Tift Co. 52, Seminole Co. 31

Lee Co. 35, Thomasville 30

Colquitt Co. 60, South Gwinnett 39

Newton 71, Valdosta 47

Coffee 50, Brooks Co. 42

Leon (FL) 80, Crisp Co. 28

Eastside 43, Dougherty 29

Clinch Co. 40, Albany 39

Fitzgerald 75, Thomas Co. Central 35

Pelham 61, Rickards (FL) 40

Turner Co. 63, Early Co. 53

Wheeler Co. 60, Lanier Co. 19

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly