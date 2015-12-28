Flint River forecast reduced

It now expects the Flint to crest Tuesday at 29.8-feet.

Some people were out Monday evening to get a look at the rising waters.

Monday night the National Weather Service once again lowered its forecast.

Despite the forecast for the Flint River being lowered Monday, officials still want people to avoid flooding areas.

The Flint River should stop rising soon in downtown Albany.

Police are encouraging people to stay away from the river at night, but some people were out Monday evening to get a look at the rising waters.

