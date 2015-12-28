Flint River forecast reduced - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Flint River forecast reduced

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Flint River should stop rising soon in downtown Albany.

Monday night the National Weather Service once again lowered its forecast.

It now expects the Flint to crest Tuesday at 29.8-feet.

Police are encouraging people to stay away from the river at night, but some people were out Monday evening to get a look at the rising waters.

