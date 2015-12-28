Floodwater is not sanitary

If you have been in the floodwater, or even helping out with the cleanup, you need to make sure your tetanus vaccination is up to date.



The Lee County Health Department is offering free tetanus boosters for people directly involved in clean-up activities.



"People could come in contact through traveling in the floodwaters or through the cleanup, and a scratch or a sore could open you up to that," said Dana Hager, R.N., Lee County Health Department Manager.

If you are infected with the tetanus spore, your muscles will severely contract. It's known as lockjaw. The Lee County Health Department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

