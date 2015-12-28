ASU Marching Rams send-off

Community members and supporters are invited to help send-off the Albany State University Marching Rams in three locations December 28th as they head to California to perform in the 2016 Tournament of Roses Parade.

There are 122 band members participating in the parade on January 1st. Around 80 students will board their buses in Albany, 10 in Macon, and the remaining students will travel by airplane.

Band members will depart promptly at 6 a.m. from Lovett Hall parking lot at ASU followed by a 7 a.m departure from the Walmart Supercenter at 6020 Harrison Road in Macon, Ga. The rest of the band members will leave from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Community members in Albany and Macon are invited to attend the send-off.

Residents in the Atlanta area wishing to send-off band members traveling by plane are invited to meet in the airport food court at 9:30 a.m.

The Albany Chamber of Commerce will give band members specially designed "Rams in the Roses" bags during the send-off at ASU.

In October, the Albany Area Chamber Foundation presented a check for $25,000 to ASU in support of the "Rams in the Roses and Beyond" campaign. With the help of supporters nationwide, the campaign raised $332,775.

Along with marching in the parade, band members will enjoy a week-long stay in the Golden State that includes band performances, television interviews, community service projects, and visits to top California attractions such as the Grammy Museum and Museum of Tolerance.

You can watch the ASU band in the Tournaments of Roses Parade on WALB on New Years Day.

