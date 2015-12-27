Residents evacuate on Christmas night

Residents have been moving out of the Kinchafoonee Creek area since Christmas. Many of the homes in Lee County were empty by that night.

The Kinchafoonee Creek was at its third highest level ever on Friday.

"I looked outside and seen water coming across the road, and it's only getting worse."

That's why Johnny White packed up his belongings from his home near the flooding Kinchafoonee Creek that night, and he was far from alone.Johnny White planned to stay in his home tonight, but he moved out many of his belongings to make sure they didn't get damaged.

"There were no storage buildings open today, so luckily I work for a company, S&S Roofing, and I was able to borrow their trailer to get all of our stuff out of here, and now we're trying to wrap it up and get out," said White.

Some homes on Creekside Drive already had water in them. Floodwater was likely to still rise through the night.

