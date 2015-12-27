Lake Chehaw residents worried about flood insurance

Only a few of those apartments and businesses may be impacted.

The owners have spent a great deal of time and money for residents.

A popular apartment complex located along the banks of Lake Chehaw is preparing for the worst, if the waters do rise. Marsh Landing is a mixed-use complex with more than 100 apartments and 11 units for business use. The latest forecast shows that only a few of those apartments and businesses may be impacted by rising water early this week.

Many residents on the ground level are not taking any chances by moving out their belongings. Marsh Landings owner Pace Burt provided trailers for his tenants.

One woman helping a friend move said a big concern for those who were evacuating is they don't have flood insurance.

"Especially because people here don't have flood insurance, they have renters insurance but they don't have flood insurance so they have to get their belongings out to keep them safe," said Helen Smith.

Burt said the biggest concern now is the possibility of storm drainage coming back onto the property.

Although storm drainage pipes are blocked, if heavy rains in the next few days raise the river water, pumps would be needed to move the it away from the building.

The owners have spent a great deal of time and money to protect residents and business owners. They feel confident they over-prepared, but they said they would rather be safe than sorry.

