Doo-Dah's owner monitoring flood water

The owner of Doo Dah's is using a 2x4 to keep up with the rising water.

Businesses along Lake Chehaw are prepared for rising water.

Doo-Dah's Bar and Grill on Philema Road is located on the banks of Lake Chehaw, and Owner Dale Hathcock has been monitoring the depth of the water himself, using a 2x4 piece of wood.

"Well, we were watching it and putting stakes down in the edge of the water and watching it come up. And last night we started sticking it down in the edge of the deck down in the water and we noticed since nine o'clock on to this morning its been steady right here up here," said Hathcock.

During the Flood of 1994, the water reached the very tip of the building, in 1998, it came into the building.

Hathcock is hopeful that no water will enter the building this time.

