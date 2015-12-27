Residents at Marsh Landing Apartments make flood preparations - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Residents at Marsh Landing Apartments make flood preparations

Residents on the bottom level of Marsh Landing Apartments said that they are evacuating voluntarily in preparation for flooding on the ground level.

Marsh Landing luxury apartments are located on the banks of Lake Chehaw, which is fed by the Muckalee Creek and Kinchafoonee Creek.

Two buildings house these ground level apartments called "Studio Apartments". 

Residents on the first floor and above do not expect to be impacted by flooding. 

