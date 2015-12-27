VFW in Albany prepares for rising waters

Members here have moved furniture and equipment above the level firefighters warned them the water will reach.

The VFW in Albany has begun making preparations for the rising flood waters.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2785 on Philema Road has taken measures to prepare for rising flood waters in the area.

Members here have moved furniture and equipment above the level firefighters warned them the water will reach, which is roughly about waist high inside the building. They have also removed all electrical equipment.

"Right now put up high, hopefully we have everything about where the water line is going to be at, and we are hoping for the best," said Post Commander Thomas Tangwall.

The members are trying to remain positive, and have changed their marquee sign out front from "Merry Christmas" to "Gone Fishin Be Back Soon."

So far the the water has stayed out of the VFW building, and members have noticed that the water seems to have receded several inches, based on water marks on the wooden posts.

The members speculate that the receding water is due to preparations being made at Lake Blackshear and downstream in Albany on the Flint, as the water is expected to rise over the next several days.

