Moose Lodge dry, camp grounds next door under water

Members are hopeful that the water has hit its high point and will not enter the building.

One building threatened by flood water is okay, but a nearby campground was partially underwater.

A small campground on Philema Road with playground equipment and picnic tables is covered by floodwater at Lake Chehaw, but the Moose Lodge next door is untouched by rising waters.

Members of the Lodge came by throughout the day to check on the status of the floodwater.

"You see people lose everything and they are so discouraged. But, then you see the best in this town, where people open their homes for others to live in, they donate stuff, I have got to check in on some people to see how I can help them out," said Katrena Walker a Moose Lodge member.

