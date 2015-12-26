Dougherty Co. emergency center to open on Sunday

Firefighters will be out Saturday night monitoring the rising water.

The Flint River continues to rise rapidly, it has risen more than 10-feet in the last 24-hours, faster than the National Weather Service predicted.

Dougherty County officials are planning on opening the emergency center on Sunday due to flooding waters.

Dougherty County Emergency Management officials plan to open their emergency operations center on Sunday.

They don't expect homes to be threatened Saturday evening, but they urge people who live near the water to keep an eye out and to call 911 if serious flooding problems arise.

