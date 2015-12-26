Curfew issued for some areas in Lee Co.

Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals said that it will remain in effect starting at 6 p.m. each night until further notice.

A curfew has been issued for some flood areas in Lee County.

Deputies have been posted at the entrances to flooded areas Saturday night and won't let people in unless they live there.

"So, if you belong back here, you'll be okay so long as you got some identification. If you're gonna send somebody out here or in the affected areas, be sure to have somebody that has the driver's license showing where they live at," said Sheriff Rachals.

The Sheriff said that in the most dangerous areas they are strongly encouraging that even people who live there stay out until the water recedes.

