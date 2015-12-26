Muckalee Creek residents not worried about evacuating

Residents living along parts of the Muckalee in Lee and Dougherty are not quite concerned about the flooding.

Even though the Muckalee creek is rapidly rising, residents who live along it say this is not the first time they've seen the water get this high.

Bo Johnson had lived on the creek since 1993. He said he doesn't believe right now that the water is a threat to his home.

"We're not making any preparations this actually is not an unusual event," said Johnson. "This kind of water has been here several times since 1994. So this is just part of living on the creek."

Johnson said all the creeks are different, but when living along the water you learn to know your flood levels to be prepared for anything.

