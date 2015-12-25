Albany experiences record Christmas weather - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany experiences record Christmas weather

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Despite the flooding situation, the Christmas Day weather was record high. Many people were at Albany's Riverfront Park getting exercise.

Zaqeo Zuniga was wearing shorts and a cutoff shirt as he enjoyed the warm weather with his family.

"Oh, We're feeling great," said Zuniga "I mean, we supposed to be with coat maybe, but you know, it's kinda a great day outside."

Friday's high temperature in Albany of 82 degrees set a Christmas Day record.

