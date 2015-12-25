Kinchafoonee to reach 3rd highest level ever

New forecasts from the National Weather Service show the rising Kinchafoonee Creek is approaching its crest, but Flint River will continue to rise.

The Kinchafoonee is now forecast to reach 20.9 feet Christmas night. Flood stage is 13 feet. If the forecast is accurate, the creek will reach the third highest level ever recorded. Only the devastating floods in 1994 and 1998 were worse.

The NWS now predicts the Flint River in Albany will crest at 33.7 feet late Tuesday night. That would represent the sixth highest level. Flood stage in Albany is 26 feet.

We will continue to stay on top of developments. Tune in to WALB News 10 tonight at 6:00 and 11:00 for the latest information.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.