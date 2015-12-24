Chehaw lights draw big crowds

For some of you, checking out Christmas lights is a Christmas Eve tradition. Chehaw Park is a good place to do that.

Managers say on nights when the weather has cooperated, they've had record or near-record crowds for this year's Festival of Lights.

Santa Claus made one last appearance at Chehaw Thursday night, to the delight of some kids, before he flew off to deliver their toys. J'Marion Jackson told us his Chehaw visit was part of a great Christmas Eve. "Because we get to hang out with our family and have a good time and have presents," he said.

Chehaw's Festival of Lights will reopen Saturday night and be open each night through December 30th.

