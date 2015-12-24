South Georgians celebrate Christmas Eve at church

Many of you celebrated Christmas Eve at church.

Traditional music was part of a Christmas Eve communion service at First Baptist of Albany. The senior pastor says this service is a great way for families to focus on the true meaning of the season. "It's an opportunity to celebrate Christ in Christmas. In today's culture, it's so important that the church continue to lift up Christ at Christmastime, everyday of the year but certainly at Christmastime," said Rev. Butch Knight.

Some south Georgia churches also hosted late night or midnight services.

