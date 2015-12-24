Christmas shoppers take it down to the wire

The Albany Mall was filled with shoppers all day Christmas Eve.

It was supposed to close at 6:00 p.m., though some stores ended up staying open a little late to accommodate the last minute shoppers.

We caught up with one man who said he had to wait till the last minute to make sure his wife is surprised on Christmas Day. Justin Stephens said, "Well, the reason why I'm doing last minute shopping now is because I don't really keep anything from my wife, and everything that I've purchased before this date, she already has in her hand right now."

Many retailers tell us they had a strong holiday sales season.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.