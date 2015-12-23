Propst calls for high school national championship weekend

Colquitt County finished the 2015 season 15-0 and were voted national champions in two of the six major polls.

But Packers head coach Rush Propst believes there has to be a way to name an undisputed national high school football champ.

Propst had the attention of the high school football world Tuesday afternoon when he called for a national championship weekend that would crown one true champion.

"With the pride that Texas has, California, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Pennsylvania, teams throughout this country, if we could do this, we'd have a true national champion," Propst says.

His idea is pretty simple: have a committee of former coaches and pollsters select the four best teams in America. Those four teams would then play at a neutral site, with #1 playing #2 and #3 meeting #4. After the games, the committee would meet again and declare the national champion.

"The kids want it. Most of the fanbases want it, and it's bragging rights. I feel like it's very important," Propst says. "I just believe that a true national champion can be decided relatively easier if you brought these four teams to one venue, no question."

Propst says the interest for a national championship in high school is incredibly high, and he compares creating a title system to college football's emergence after moving away from the polls naming a national champ.

He also believes a national championship telecast could compete with college football's bowls.

"I'm just telling you I'd bet you it would be in the middle of the pack of the 42 bowls," he says. "It'd be somewhere around the middle of the pack of viewership on that Saturday night."

As for his Packers, Propst says finishing their second straight perfect season with another state title and a national championship is the greatest accomplishment of his coaching career.

But if he had to select one true champ, he's backing his boys.

"Do I think we're the best football team in America today? Yes, I think we are," Propst says. "I think we proved it on the field."

Propst says Colquitt County was in discussions with Bishop Gorman (NV) and IMG Academy (FL) for a possible de facto national title game, but neither opportunity worked out.

But with the Packers entering a four-team region in 2016, their schedule opens up a great deal, and Propst hopes to fill those seven non-region games with at least two national TV appearances. And matchups against some of those top teams are certainly possible.

"There is talks with Bishop Gorman. There is talks with IMG. St. Thomas Aquinas, South Panola, I think there's a lot of talks," he notes. "ESPN's national weekend is the 27th [of August] and we want to be a part of that. We'll play whoever, whenever, and what time."

Colquitt County will open the 2016 season against Mill Creek in the Corky Kell Classic.

