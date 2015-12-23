Tuesday's U-Save It Classic scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's U-Save It Classic scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

U-Save It Classic scores from Tuesday, December 22, 2015:

Dougherty 66, Southeast Bulloch 54

Westover 50, Statesboro 43

Manchester 65, Lee Co. 60

Monroe 56, Colquitt Co. 42

Americus-Sumter 73, Terrell Co. 45

