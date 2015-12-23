Tuesday's U-Save It Classic scores and highlights

U-Save It Classic scores from Tuesday, December 22, 2015:
Dougherty 66, Southeast Bulloch 54
Westover 50, Statesboro 43
Manchester 65, Lee Co. 60
Monroe 56, Colquitt Co. 42
Americus-Sumter 73, Terrell Co. 45
