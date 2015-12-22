Shellman's Davis selected to 1st Pro Bowl

For the first time in his career, former Randolph-Clay star Thomas Davis has been selected to the Pro Bowl.

The NFL released the players voted to the annual all-star game Tuesday night.

Davis is one of six outside linebackers selected to the game, and one of a league-best 10 picks for the Carolina Panthers.

The Shellman native is second on the team with 97 tackles. Davis will make his way to Honolulu for the game, but only if the 14-0 Panthers don't reach Super Bowl 50.

Earlier in December, Davis told WALB he'd gladly miss his first Pro Bowl if it meant a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

"Every player that plays this game, that's something you want to achieve," Davis said at his annual toy giveaway in Shellman. "I'm no different. I definitely want to receive that recognition. But at the same time, I would not be disappointed if I don't get to play in that game this year."

The NFL Pro Bowl is Sunday, January 31.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.