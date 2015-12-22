Tifton concert raises funds after baby boy dies

Local businesses donated items that were raffled off during the event, including a guitar signed by John Berry.

A Christmas concert event in Tifton helped to honor a baby boy who died over the weekend.

Those who attended the "It's Christmas with John Berry" in Tifton Tuesday night helped to honor a boy who died over the weekend.

17-month-old Mac Carmichael choked on some food at a mall in Nashville, Tennessee and didn't recover.

His father, Hunter, is a musician in Nashville who's from Tifton.

Local businesses donated items that were raffled off during the event, including a guitar signed by John Berry.

"So, the family in their time of grieving, they have already set up the Mac Carmichael fund. It is a fund that is benefiting Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. That is the hospital that tried to help save Mac's life," said Kirsten McAlpin a friend of the Carmichael family.

The family donated Mac's organs to help save other children.

The concert's raffle raised more than $5,400.

You can go here if you'd like to make a donation to the Mac Carmichael fund.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.