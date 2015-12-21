Monday's U-Save It Classic scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday's U-Save It Classic scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Scores from Monday's games at the U-Save It Christmas Classic:

Cedar Grove 59, Lee Co. 54 (F/OT)

Southeast Bulloch 58, Terrell Co. 44

South Cobb 66, Westover 50

Dougherty 66, Statesboro 64

