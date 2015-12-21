Monday's U-Save It Classic scores and highlights

Scores from Monday's games at the U-Save It Christmas Classic:
Cedar Grove 59, Lee Co. 54 (F/OT)
Southeast Bulloch 58, Terrell Co. 44
South Cobb 66, Westover 50
Dougherty 66, Statesboro 64
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.