Uga IX, 'Russ' passes away

The University of Georgia has announced Uga IX, also known as Russ, passed away early Monday morning.
Russ officially retired as Uga earlier this season.
During his tenure as the Dawgs' mascot, Russ compiled a 44-19 record.
He served as the interim Bulldog mascot for 25 games, and was officially promoted to Uga IX on September 15, 2012.
Russ was born on June 20, 2004.
